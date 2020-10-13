Branson leaders to decide on extending current masking ordinance

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

BRANSON, Mo.- The City of Branson will vote Tuesday night to extend a masking ordinance; the current ordinance expires Wednesday night.

The current masking ordinance was brought up in September. During that meeting, the Branson Board of Aldermen discussed extending the ordinance indefinitely but amended the bill to end at the end of October 14th.

There is no defined end date in the proposed ordinance, that could change during the meeting.

This would be the third time the board has voted on a masking mandate. The Board of Aldermen first approved a masking ordinance in late July.

This story will be updated as the meeting goes on with the decision of the board.

Watch the meeting here:

KOLR10’s reporter Jacob Blount will be tweeting live during the Branson Aldermen meeting: