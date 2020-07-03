Branson Landing gearing up for Fourth of July celebration

BRANSON, Mo.– On the Friday before Independence Day, one of the more popular tourist destinations within Missouri’s Music City, the Branson Landing, is playing host to a number of live music acts, public appearances from state leaders, and one “spectacular” fireworks show.

Marketing director for the Branson Landing, Nikki Kinney-Sivils, says people are excited to come and see the fireworks Friday night.

“It’s spectacular,” Kinney-Sivils told Ozarks First’s Jacob Blount.

“We bring a barge and it actually goes on the lake and that’s where they release all the fireworks…it’s right behind the American flag. We of course take the flag down for the fireworks, and they just go over everyone in the amphitheater and it is absolutely fantastic.”

Below is a list of expected events and their respective start times: