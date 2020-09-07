Branson Firefighters respond to structure fire and burning vehicle

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — At around 2:41 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, several fire crews helped put out a structure fire and later a burning vehicle, according to a Facebook post from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 Facebook page.

Branson Professional Firefighters responded to a report of a commercial structure fire with smoke showing to Plato’s Cave.

The Facebook post reports that the building is currently being re-modeled to provide affordable housing as they’re working to convert the building from a motel use to permanent housing.

Even though crews had issues with multiple out of service hydrants and fences preventing access to hydrants, the fire was contained to two guest rooms and the attic space.

Initial investigation indicates an accidental fire, but the cause is still under investigation, according to the Branson Firefighters.

No injuries were reported.

Fire crews operated on scene of the structure fire for three hours.

During salvage and overhaul of the building, smoke was noticed just down the road where an abandoned burning vehicle was found on a vacant property nearby, according to the Facebook post.