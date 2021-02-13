Branson Board of Alderman approves funding for 76 project

BRANSON, Mo.– The Branson Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve funding for the 76 project. The project would bury power lines from the Presley’s Theater to the Branson Ferris Wheel.

On Jan. 26, the Branson Board of Aldermen gave initial approval to allow a local taxing district to fund the burying of utility lines on a segment of 76 Country Boulevard after a staff report from the city’s finance director, Jamie Rouch.

“76 Board of Directors voted on October 14, to pass a resolution in favor of paying for the design cost for segment 3 for the 76 design,” said Rouch.

With the funding approved, the 76 Entertainment Community Improvement District will pay $203,335.18.

“It’s the first step to help with the design cost for that. They had the money and they elected to do so”, said Rouch.

“Underground the overhead powerlines to get rid of the unsightly look of them, and to create a nice pedestrian way down through there, a safer pedestrian way,” said Keith Francis, director of Branson Public Works.

The project has been anticipated for several years now, with many locals wondering why it has taken so long.

Francis explained that it all comes down to funding.

“We’re working as fast as we can with the funds we got to do it with, and now that covid hit, tax dollars are down and that has a huge effect on our project,” said Francis.

Francis hopes this is the next step towards finishing all six segments of the project.

“Basically from Fall Creek Rd to the Shepherd of the Hills Expressway is the full six segments of the project,” said Francis

Three different utility companies have submitted proposals to relocate the power lines– Centurylink, Suddenlink, and the White River Valley Electric Cooperative.