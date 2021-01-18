Boys and Girls Club teach children the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Children at the Boys and Girls Club in Springfield had the chance to participate in several activities to learn about Martin Luther King Jr.

Children learned about the importance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day through craft projects like decorating their school doors. They also had individual craft projects like making thought bubbles where they shared aspirations.

Lauren Hardcastle is the Sertoma unit director at the Boys and Girls Club and said the day was about showing the kids what Martin Luther King Jr. stood for the most.

“We’re just happy to be here and I’m just happy we can provide a safe space because I know some of our family’s have to work on MLK Day,” said Hardcastle. ” And this is a great opportunity for their kids to learn a little bit of something while they’re here to have fun.”

The Boys and Girls Club also showed videos about Martin Luther King Jr. to learn about his accomplishments.