Boy Scouts of America, Bass Pro team up for American flag retirement ceremony

BRANSON, Mo. — Boy Scouts of America and Bass Pro Shops partnered together for an American flag retirement ceremony.

911 flags were respectfully retired as a tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 19 years ago.

The ceremony is part of Bass Pro’s Oakfest, which is happening all weekend at Table Rock Lake State Park.

Oakfest is normally open to the public but is limited in capacity this year because of COVID-19.

“The partnership is something that’s been going on for years and it’s great to get involved a little more in that,” said Kurtis Grothoff with Boy Scouts of America. “Especially to be able to honor those lives lost on 9/11 by doing this flag ceremony with Bass Pro Shops.”