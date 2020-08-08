Both of Missouri’s candidates for Governor make stops in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– In one of her first campaign stops since winning the democratic nomination for governor, State Auditor Nicole Galloway put a big emphasis on why she is the better candidate to implement something else voters passed Tuesday, Medicaid expansion.

“We can let history be our guide,” Galloway said Friday.

“On Clean Missouri, on Right to Work, Governor Parson thinks he knows better than the voters. He campaigned against Medicaid expansion, moved it to the August ballot to try to defeat it, and he said he would raise taxes and cut other programs if we voted for it.”

Galloway also voiced displeasure with Parson’s handling of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“What we are doing is not working,” she added, “And we will never get back on track unless we contain the spread of the virus, which obviously requires a change in leadership. If Governor Parson had a plan for this, he would’ve implemented it.”

Meanwhile, Governor Mike Parson visited Missouri State University, not for a campaign stop but instead to meet with higher education leaders.

He responded to Galloway’s claims that he may try to undo Medicaid expansion.

“People of the state voted for it in, so we’re going to have to make sure we get it implemented,” he said Friday.

“That’s one of the reasons we put it on the August ballot, so we’d have time to prepare for that, and we’re just going to have to figure out a way to do it. We’ll have to see. We have to hope the economy comes back, I believe it will. It’s probably going to be a pretty good – about a $200 million hit on the budget and we’ll just have to prepare for it.”

With just 88 days until the election, Parson says campaigning isn’t his top priority.

“This state’s got a lot of people on unemployment, we’re still trying to get the school’s opened up safely, still working on the virus, so number one priority is being Governor,” he said.