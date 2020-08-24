Boone County authorities investigate fatal domestic shooting

OMAHA, Ark. – One man is dead, and a female has been taken to a Springfield hospital after a domestic incident.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, the Boone County 911 Center received a report of a single-vehicle accident on College Street Monday afternoon. Moments later on that same street, the center received another call of a possible shooting.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man dead in a car with gunshot wounds. The release says deputies then went to a home on College Street and took a report of a shooting from a female subject. That female was taken to a Springfield hospital.

Boone County investigators believe both incidents are related considered a domestic-related incident.

“Identification of both subjects will not be released at this time. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office along with the Arkansas State Police are continuing the investigation,” the release states.