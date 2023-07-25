BOLIVAR, Mo. — Tonight, the Bolivar School District is seeking feedback on multiple improvements to be considered for their 2024 bond.

Among the notable projects are building a football stadium, storm shelters and enhancements to safety and security protocols.

The district is eager to hear the concerns and suggestions from parents, teachers, and students to ensure that this capital project makes a lasting positive impact on the district.

“The key is that we want to make sure they’re focused on our students and making sure that what they have here at Bolivar is a first class education and they have all of the resources they need to be successful,” says Bolivar School Districts superintendent, Richard Asbill.

Discussing things like the cost of projects and prioritizing what projects people feel should be considered to be on the bond next year.

The district says there is still time for people to come and voice their thoughts.

They plan on having open meetings in the weeks to come so people can find out more about the bond.