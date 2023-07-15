BOLIVAR, Mo. — Police in Bolivar are searching for a young girl missing since Thursday.

The Bolivar Police Department is looking for 13-year-old Bella Fox.

Fox is five feet, one inch tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has long brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing dark-colored shorts.

According to BPD, Fox was last seen Thursday night in her home on Sunset Avenue. Her family reported her missing after finding her room empty Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Fox’s whereabouts are asked to call police at 417-777-3911.