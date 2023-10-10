BOLIVAR, Mo. — Police in Bolivar are searching for an 11-year-old girl who went missing earlier this afternoon.

According to a release from the city, the Bolivar Police Department is looking for Olivia Lynch.

Lynch was last seen around 4:15 p.m. near her home in the 1600 block of S. Carl Ave. Her family said she left home without permission.

Lynch is five feet, one inch tall and weighs about 154 pounds. She has hazel eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a blue Bolivar High School Liberators Volleyball hoodie, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

Police do not believe Lynch was abducted at this time, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has seen Lynch or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact BPD by calling 417-777-3911.