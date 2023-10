POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Bolivar man is in serious condition after being thrown off his motorcycle.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Charles D. Holt, 44, was southbound on South 133rd Road when he hit a pothole in the road and was thrown from his Yamaha FZ6 R.

Holt was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.