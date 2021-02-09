Bolivar man is dead after car overturns and is struck by another vehicle

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Bolivar man is dead after his car overturned and was struck by another vehicle on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at 4 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

On Missouri Route 13, just five miles south of Bolivar, Michael Dickison, 46, from Bolivar, was traveling south when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy road conditions. He then went through the median and his vehicle overturned onto its side directly into the path of another vehicle. The second vehicle then struck the top of Dickison’s vehicle. Dickison was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have been notified.

The other driver was tested for alcohol.

MSHP reporters, Dickison and the other driver were wearing a safety device during the time of the accident. Both cars were reported as totaled.

This is Troop D’s 15th fatality in 2021.