KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Bolivar man was indicted by a federal grand jury for sexually exploiting a child.

The United State Department of Justice says Merle G. Daniels, 44, used a victim under 16 to produce child porn from November 2022 to December 2022.

Today’s indictment also charges Daniels with one count of being a registered sex offender and committing a felony involving a minor and one count of transferring obscene material to the child victim.

Daniels has been previously convicted of statutory rape, two counts of statutory sodomy and interference with custody in Greene County.