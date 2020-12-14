Bolivar man facing several felony charges after seriously injuring Greene County Sheriff’s deputy with a vehicle

POLK COUNTY, Mo. — A Bolivar man is facing several felony charges after hitting a Greene County Sheriff’s deputy with a car during a high-speed chase, according to the Polk County Prosecutor.

Seth Hay, 36, is charged with three counts of first-degree assault, with one of those counts coming from causing serious physical injury to a special victim. He is also being charged with second-degree kidnapping and with resisting a lawful stop.

According to the PC statement, on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, Greene County deputies were dispatched to several domestic disturbance calls. Hays then threatened the caller saying he was going to stab them unless they bought him a gun to kill himself.

The caller then told the deputies Hay stole their vehicle which he used to pick-up a passenger in search for drugs. In an interview room, the passenger said this was their first encounter with Hay who asked them where he could purchase some methamphetamine. They were then heading back to the passenger’s residence when Greene County deputies attempted to pull Hay over.

Hay then proceeded to drive away, at speeds reaching 100 m.p.h. The car chase took place from State Highway WW to State Highway 13 which eventually went into Polk County.

A Polk County deputy attempted to throw spikes but the spikes missed the vehicle. Then Greene County deputies deployed spikes that hit the vehicle.

Hay kept going straight until he pointed his car in Greene County Lt. Westbrook’s vehicle. Hay then struck Westbrook’s vehicle which Westbrook was on the other side of. Westbrook’s car hit him and threw him around 50 feet from where he was.

Hay was taken into custody shortly after. Hay says the reason he hit Westbrook’s car as he felt like he lost it all and didn’t want to go back to prison. So, he wanted to “end it all” and hit the Lieutenant’s vehicle.

The passenger stated in their interview Hay ate all of the methamphetamines during the police chase. They also told police Hay said “this is it,” when Hay collided with Westbrook’s vehicle.

Hay’s arraignment is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.