BOIS D’ARC, Mo. — On Jan. 4 at 6 a.m. firefighters responded to a rekindled house fire on the 600 block of North Farm Road 35.

The initial fire had broken out on Sunday, Jan. 3. When firefighters arrived for a second time, the house was fully engulfed and could not be saved.

Nobody was inside the house at the time of the second call.

The fire marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.