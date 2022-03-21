BOONE COUNTY, Mo. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation after someone discovered a body in the water at Rocky Fork Conservation.

Deputies responded and with the assistance of the Boone County Fire Protection District recovered the body of an adult female, who is believed to be that of Angie Rice.

The 45-year-old was reported missing three months ago and her vehicle was located in a parking area at Rocky Fork Conservation Area on December 31. Numerous searches were conducted at the conservation, but the body was never recovered during those searches.

An autopsy will be performed on Rice’s body and the investigation into what led to her disappearance and death is ongoing.