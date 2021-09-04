Body of missing kayaker found near Calico Rock

CALICO ROCK, Ark. — The body of a missing kayaker who went missing over a week on the White River has been located.

According to police, fishermen discovered the body near Calico Rock.

Authorities believe this is the body of Dalton Edwards of Beaumont, Texas. Edwards disappeared near Reds Landing, on the North Fork area of the river in late August. Rescue personnel says Edwards was kayaking with others when he tipped over in the river, began struggling, and then went under.

The body is being sent by the Coroner’s Office to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy to confirm the identity and determine the cause of death.