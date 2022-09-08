OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A body was found under a boat dock in Osage Beach this morning, Sept. 8.

According to an Osage Beach Police Department press release, officers were dispatched to a boat and personal watercraft business on Osage Beach Parkway at 8:38 a.m. to investigate a report of found human remains. The body was located under a boat dock and was removed with the help of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s marine division.

The body is currently unidentified. An autopsy is scheduled in Springfield.

