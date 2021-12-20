Body found near Greenfield identified as man from Galena

GREENFIELD, Mo. – The Dade County sheriff has released the identity of a man found dead last week in a wooded area northeast of Greenfield. 

Sheriff Max Huffman told the Greenfield Vedette the man was identified as Billy Mack Walker, 69. He was found Dec. 15, 2021, by a person walking on a county road near the old Hulston townsite in rural Dade County. 

The body was found without clothing about 20-25 feet off the road in the Sac River bottoms, Huffman said. 

The sheriff’s statement to the Vedette said the man’s last known address was Galena, Mo., and next of kin had been notified. 

