Mo. — A boat crash sent one person to the hospital on Saturday, Aug. 29.

▪️ 2.1 mile-mark Gravois Arm

▪️ One injury – unknown severity pic.twitter.com/QpZ5ilGSQo — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 30, 2020

Highway patrol says the crash occurred on Lake of the Ozarks around the 2.1 mile-mark.

“Preliminary info indicates the boat went through the dock, hit the sea wall and the occupant was ejected,” highway patrol said.

Preliminary info indicates the boat went through dock, hit the sea wall & occupant was ejected. Pic shows path of boat. pic.twitter.com/c9WUUYTRB3 — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 30, 2020

While the extent of the injuries are unkown, the person involved in the crash is concious.