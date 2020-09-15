Board of Education making decisions on virtual learning

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Board of Education is expected to decide whether to accelerate virtual learning enrollment requests.

According to Missourinet, the proposed rule would require districts to respond to parents’ requests to enroll their children in the Missouri Course Access and Virtual School program within 30 days.

Along with this decision, the board will decide whether districts have to report the number of virtual enrollment applications that are approved and denied to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

This is a developing story.