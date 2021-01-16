Blue Spring Police Department issued an endangered silver advisory for 83-year-old man

Update: Blue Spring Police Department has canceled the endangered silver advisory for Holloway. Police say he has been found safe

INDEPENDENCE, Mo.– The Blue Spring Police Department has issued an endangered silver advisory for 83-year-old Harvey G. Holloway.

Holloway is 6″2 weighing 200lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown coat, gray hooded sweatshirt, and tan or red pants.

Holloway was seen leaving his son’s place of employment at 5555 US 40 in Independence, Missouri, around 12:15 p.m. Jan. 16. He was driving back to his residence in Blue Springs, Missouri.

Holloway drives a silver 2009 Toyota highlander with a Missouri license plate bearing the number 1FBE70.

Holloway suffers from dementia and high blood pressure.

If you have any information related to the endangered person you are asked to call the Blue Spring Police Department at 816-228-0151