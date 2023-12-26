SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 78th annual Blue and Gold Tournament tipped off Tuesday morning, the first day of all the traditions the tournament brings to the Queen City of the Ozarks.

“I’ve been coming here my whole life. I’m from Ash Grove area, so I’ve been coming here since I was a little bitty guy,” said Tanner Rust.

He’s like many of the thousands of people who will pack the stands over the course of four days.

“My son plays for Ash Grove high school basketball,” Rust said. “This is fourth year, he’s a senior.”

The tournament hasn’t changed much since Rust played in it years ago.

“I actually got to play in this tournament whenever I was younger. I really loved the format that allows for teams to get guaranteed two games,” said Rust. “I think that’s been great for the smaller schools to allow for them to play more than just one game. Just a fun event, fun venue for the kids to play in. They don’t get to play in venues like this very often, so it’s been really great.”

Darren Taylor, the Blue and Gold’s director, says the decades-old event embodies tradition.

“We bring in 32 teams from southwest Missouri, and probablythe big tradition for the Blue and Gold is for the small schools and the big schools to get to compete against each other and see who comes out on top,” Taylor said. “It is well attended. It’s a holiday tradition for lots of people to come and stay all day. They may watch most sessions all four days.”

Same goes for some of the players on rosters, taking in all the action on the hardwood.

“We’re to watch basketball to watch Lebanon basketball,” said Hudson Starnes and Jag Goforth, both freshmen at Lebanon High School. “It’s amazing. Just everyone’s sharing knowledge about the game and we get to watch our team play.”

The four-day event includes traditions outside the two basketball venues.

“My wife’s family comes in and one place I like to go to a Mexican Villa,” Rust said.

Director of Operations for Mexican Villa, Cameron Tobin, said this week is one of the restaurants’ busiest times.

“All the surrounding towns come in for Blue and Gold. We’ve been a staple in the community for so long. I think we’re one of the top favorites,” Tobin said. “This is number one. This is our busiest day of the year.”

Rust and his family say they’ll continue to support Ash Grove even after his son graduates.

“We’ll come and support the Ash Grove community, and the kids that I know off of other teams as well,” said Rust. “One of our players on our team today broke the scoring record for this tournament, so that’s pretty awesome.”

The Blue and Gold Tournament ends Friday, Dec. 29.