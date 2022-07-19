NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect is in custody, accused of shooting a North Kansas City police officer Tuesday morning.

The details surrounding the arrest and the name of the suspect haven’t been released yet, but the Highway Patrol canceled the Blue Alert shortly before 2 p.m.

The alert was issued shortly after the shooting at 10:40 a.m.

A North Kansas City police officer stopped a Gray Ford Taurus on 21st Street near Clay Street for an expired temporary tag.

The Missouri Highway Patrol issued the following picture of the car.

North Kansas City Blue Alert suspect vehicle

The Missouri Highway Patrol said the driver exited the car, began firing at that officer, seriously injuring the officer.

The only description of the shooter officers has is that he is a white man with brown hair.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.