Black History Summer Academy hosts Community Day at the History Museum

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A chance to learn more about Black history in southwest Missouri.

Today was Black History Summer Academy Community Day at the History Museum on the Square in Springfield.

The event was co-sponsored by Missouri Humanities Council and Drury University.

Visitors were invited to join BHSA participants as they toured the museum, then discuss their takeaways afterward on the Square.

Gwendolyn Marshall is a minister in Springfield. She’s also the coordinator for the Black History Summer Academy.

She says the purpose of community day is to share Black culture and heritage with everyone in Springfield – It’s not just for one ethnic group.

“The History Museum on the Square has always partnered with us, and they’ve shared one year, ‘we’ve always been here,'” Marshall said. “We really wanted to share that will all of Springfield. We’ve always been here. From the beginning of the city, til now, and we’ve played a pertinent part. From Graham’s Barbecue to one of the largest grocery stores in Springfield was right here on Boonville. So, we’ve been here in many capacities.”