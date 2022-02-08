SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The federal tax filing season will run from January 24 to April 18 this year. The Internal Revenue Service is warning that staffing shortages and paperwork backlogs could make for a slow and frustrating experience for taxpayers.

Although the population of the United States has grown around 60% since 1970 and the tax code has become more complex the I.R.S workforce hasn’t increased. In fact, the agency has fewer auditors now than it has employed at any time since World War II.

“The I.R.S. is under a great deal of pressure, ” said Dr. Kerri Tassin. Dr. Tassin is with the Accounting Department at Missouri State University.

According to Dr. Tassin, this year’s tax season is going to be more complicated than usual because pandemic-related economic impact payments and child tax credit payments were distributed last year.

The I.R.S. is urging taxpayers to file their returns electronically and people who do this should receive refunds within 21 days of filing.

“Try to avoid a paper file tax return if at all possible,” said Dr. Tassin. “The paper file tax returns are going to be sent through the mail and the I.R.S. then hires people who have to open the mail and they have to manually process those tax returns. If you use electronic filing that process goes through much more quickly and more accurately as well.”

To avoid delays to your tax return it’s important to make sure your filing is complete and accurate. Dr. Tassin also encourages taxpayers to take advantage of direct deposits.

” I know there have been some people that have been concerned in the past with putting that banking information on their tax return but really direct deposit is the safer more efficient way to receive that refund,” said Dr. Tassin.

Child Tax Credit

The Child Tax Credit offered $3,600 a year for children under the age of six and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. But six months of payments were advanced on a monthly basis through the end of 2021. This means eligible families received $300 a month for each child under six and $250 per child older than that.

To make sure you get the full amount due to you, you need ‘Letter 6419, 2021 advance CTC’, which should arrive in the mail or may already have arrived. It is important that you do not throw out this letter.

When a person files their 2021 tax return including the Child Tax Credit during the 2022 tax filing season, they will need to compare the following:

The total amount of the advance Child Tax Credit payments that they received during 2021 and the amount of the Child Tax Credit that you can properly claim on your 2021 tax return.

If the amount of your Child Tax Credit is more than the total amount of your advance Child Tax Credit payments, you can claim the remaining amount of your Child Tax Credit on your 2021 tax return, according to the IRS.

What if you haven’t received Letter 6419?

If you haven’t received the letter and you need to file your tax return, you can use the online CTC portals to check your information. Alternatively, you can get in touch with the IRS via mail or phone.

How is cryptocurrency taxed?

“Cryptocurrency is being taxed as assets, ” said Dr. Tassin. “So, they are being taxed as a property transaction.”

The IRS first released its guidance on virtual currencies in 2014, indicating that these must be treated as assets — not currency — for federal income tax purposes.

If an individual purchased cryptocurrency with U.S. dollars, and those assets have been sitting untouched in an exchange or your cryptocurrency wallet, they shouldn’t worry about reporting it to the IRS this year.

Reporting is required when certain events come into play, most commonly:

Trading one cryptocurrency for another

Selling cryptocurrency for fiat dollars (government-issued currency)

Using cryptocurrency to buy goods or services (e.g., paying for a cup of coffee with cryptocurrency)

If your tax situation is complicated, Dr. Tassin encourages taxpayers to seek help from a local tax professional.