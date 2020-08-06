Benton County Prosecutor requests audit of volunteer fire department due to “questionable spending”

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith has requested an audit of the Benton County Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a letter obtained by KNWA, Benton County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting an investigation that has uncovered questionable spending from the Benton County Volunteer Fire Department that requires a formal audit.

KNWA reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office who said it is an active investigation and nothing can be released at this time.

The department was supervised by former Benton County Fire Marshall Marc Trollinger.

Trollinger was killed in a car accident on July 21.

You can read the full letter from Prosecutor Nathan Smith below.