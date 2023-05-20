WARSAW, Mo. — Benton County deputies have arrested a man in connection with a murdered woman found inside a rural Warsaw home.

A Facebook post from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office states deputies discovered the body of 57-year-old Lori Beth Finlay just after 9 p.m. on May 18.

Finlay’s body was found inside a residence on Del Vista Drive. Detectives later determined that the residence belonged to Finlay’s alleged boyfriend, 54-year-old Robert Ashley Peterson.

The sheriff’s office says two women called 911 after forcing their way into the house, telling dispatchers they were concerned for a friend who had been missing from the area since May 15.

The women discovered what appeared to be a body covered with a blanket and trash bags, as well as what they believed were large amounts of blood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a preliminary medical examiner’s report states Finlay was shot multiple times in the head and neck and was also severely beaten on her upper body, head and neck.

Deputies say they located Peterson at a residence in Marshall, Missouri, and took him into custody on a previous warrant for domestic violence.

Online court documents show Peterson is now facing charges in connection with Finlay’s death, including one felony count of first-degree murder, one felony count of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution and one felony count of abandonment of a corpse. He is currently being held in the Benton County Jail without bond.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.