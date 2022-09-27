BELTON, Mo. — Police are investigating a report of an active shooter at a business late Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Chewy Warehouse and Fulfillment Center shortly before 11 a.m. The warehouse is located in a business area southeast of East 155th Street and South Outer Road.

“Our dispatch received a call from the manager at the Chewy Warehouse at about 10:50 this morning on a report of an active shooter. The call was based on information the manager received over the phone,” Lt. Dan Davis, Belton Police Department, said.

Police said they are clearing the warehouse and one other location at this time, but at this point officers haven’t located a weapon, or received reports of injuries at this time.

“They have done an initial assessment. They have not found any victims or any evidence that anybody’s been injured at this time,” Davis said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are also assisting in Belton.

Davis said the search of the buildings may continue into the early afternoon house because the buildings are so large.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as information becomes available.