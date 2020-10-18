Bears and Lady Bears scrimmage in homecoming basketball game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The bears returned home to celebrate all things maroon and white.

It’s homecoming weekend at Missouri State University.

The event looks a little different this year, with activities held both virtually and on campus.

The men’s and lady bears basketball scrimmage was held on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Spectators say they were ready to be back watching their team in person.

“Just can’t wait for the season to get started, couldn’t wait to see them scrimmage,” MSU basketball fan Margaret Coy said. “We come pretty much every year. That is part of the fun as well, just watching the basketball, and getting together with friends.”