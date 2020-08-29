Baxter County officials investigating after body found in Lake Norfork

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found in Lake Norfork.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a report of a body in the water around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, from people fishing in the Pigeon Creek area.

Investigators recovered the body and believe it was in the water for several days. According to the sheriff’s office, they estimate the man’s age to be between 35 and 40.

“No identification has been found on the body, however, some personal articles were found on the bank of the lake nearby that may or may not be connected with the man,” the sheriff’s office said. “The Baxter County Coroner’s Office took possession of the body of the deceased, which will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office in Little Rock for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.”

More information will be released once the autopsy is completed.

If anyone has information that can help the investigation, they are urged to contact Lt. Brad Hurst at 870-425-7000.