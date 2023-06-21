SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Battlefield and two of his co-conspirators were sentenced in federal court today for leading a conspiracy to distribute over 80 pounds of fentanyl in southwest Missouri.

The U.S. Department of Justice said James D. Collins, 49, was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Rufus H. Jones, 73, was sentenced to 13 years in prison without parole, and co-defendant Heather R. Kinnison, 31, was sentenced to four years and six months in prison without parole.

Collins pleaded guilty in August 2022 to leading the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering between January 2019 and May 2020. Jones and Kinnison also pleaded guilty to their roles in the scheme.

Court documents show that Collins distributed 37.8 kilograms of fentanyl and transported at least 300 grams from either St. Louis or Chicago to Springfield twice a week.

During the investigation, Collins admitted to having dealt with his supplier for the past decade. In April 2020, investigators seized more than 300 grams of fentanyl during a search of Collins’s home.

Additionally, documents state Collins bragged to a cellmate in the Greene County Jail about multiple overdoses caused by the drugs he was distributing.

In one example, co-defendant Elmer E. Freeman, Jr., 56, sold fentanyl supplied by Collins to Randi Highfill. Highfill then distributed the drugs to an individual identified as “J. G.”

J. G. died, and Highfill pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with the death. In 2019, another individual identified as “J. W.” overdosed and died.

Court documents say Collins led a conspiracy that was distributing fentanyl laced with a variety of other substances, including xylazine, also known as “tranq.”

Xylazine is a sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for use in animals. But because xylazine is not an opioid, Narcan does not reverse its effects, making users of fentanyl/xylazine mixtures more likely to suffer fatal drug poisoning.

Lab results show that the drugs seized from Collins’s residence contained fentanyl, tramadol, cocaine and xylazine.

Collins, Jones and Kinnison are among five defendants who have been sentenced in this case. Freeman is among seven defendants who have pleaded guilty and await sentencing.