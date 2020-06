SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro’s Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium and Museum is in the running to be America’s Best Aquarium.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure is encouraging citizens to support Bass Pro Shops in this contest.

USA TODAY Reader’s Choice poll to select a winner will continue through July 6.

Wonders of Wildlife was previously voted Americas Best New Attraction in 2017 and Americas Best Aquarium in 2018.

To cast your vote, click here.