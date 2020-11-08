Bass Pro will still have Santa’s Wonderland, with a few COVID-19 restrictions

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Santa Claus made a special stop in the Ozarks, of course, with a different feel due to Covid-19.

It was a drive-by visit as Santa stayed in his sleigh for the kids.

“We’re just super happy to have Santa here and be able to offer that this holiday season,” Bass Pro Assistant General Manager Pete Duchrow said. “I’m telling you it is so touching to see the kids interact with Santa, and just, it’s magical. It truly makes you feel warm inside and brings that holiday spirit to everybody.”

Santa’s Wonderland Experience starts tomorrow at Bass Pro.

Kids won’t be able to sit on Santa’s lap this year and there will be a plastic shield separating him from his visitors.

If you want to plan your contactless visit, you can make reservations on Bass Pro’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now