SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s not much more American than baseball and fireworks on the Fourth of July.

“The baseball, the fireworks, the food, the bratwurst, the hot dogs. It doesn’t get much better than that,” said Jeremy Watson, an attendee at tonight’s Springfield Cardinals game.

This Independence Day, fireworks are popping off throughout the Ozarks, whether at Hammons Field or at home.

“We’ll put extra fireworks within the show. So you’re going to have more shells, more explosions, more bursts of color and light up in the air tonight,” said Brad Beattie, the Springfield Cardinals Director of Marketing.

“People come in, they’ll get like a 500 gram. That’s a big cake, and then they’ll get a couple of smaller things to go with it and then they can finish off with that at the end,” said Curt Ivey of Thiessen Fireworks.

The Springfield Cardinals opened a home series on the holiday, and they are pulling out all the stops.

“We’ve got new LEDs installed in which we can do all kinds of crazy stuff with it,” Beattie said. “We’ve got two of our futures prospects here in the lineup. They’ll be making their debut in Springfield, to top it all off, fireworks and the fireworks are going to be enhanced for tonight.”

And for fireworks stands, business is steady for those staying at home.

“It’s not on par with where it was probably two years ago when we were facing that shortage, and it’s selling out before the Fourth of July,” Ivey said. “But it’s been fairly steady throughout and getting people in and out of the tent.”

Regardless of where people are celebrating tonight, everyone just wants to have fun this Independence Day.

“We’ve got fireworks, we’ve got a band, we’ve got baseball, we’ve got top prospects,” Beattie said. “So we’ve got everything from a fan-friendly standpoint plus from an economical standpoint.”