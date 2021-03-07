Barry County mass vaccination event could be canceled because of low registration

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, a sign is shown at a COVID-19 vaccine site in the Bayview neighborhood of San Francisco. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

MONETT, Mo.– A mass vaccination event scheduled this week in Barry County is in danger of being canceled due to low registration.

Barry County Health Department and Barry County Emergency Management are urging anyone eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine to register immediately for the Monett Vaccination Clinic. The event is scheduled for Tuesday, March 9.

According to Barry County Emergency Management, fewer than 100 people have registered for nearly 1000 available vaccines.

The following groups are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine:

Anyone aged 65 and older

Any adults with underlying health conditions, such as cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, COPD, Heart Conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as Down Syndrome.

Health care workers and first responders

If you are interested in registering for the Monett Vaccination Clinic click here.