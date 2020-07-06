Barry County Health Department confirms one positive case of COVID-19 in nursing home

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– The Barry County Health Department announced that the Lacoba facility in Monett has a positive case of COVID-19.

Roger Brock, the Barry Co Health Dept Administrator, says this person likely got COVID-19 from community spread.

Brock says the nursing home has been and will continue to follow state procedures for cleaning, and visitors to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The Health Department says they are working on contract tracing, and additional testing for residents and staff is being arranged.

For more information, please visit https://www.lacoba.org/.

