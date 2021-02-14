Barry County cancels mass vaccination clinics due to weather

Drivers with a vaccine appointment enter a mega COVID-19 vaccination site set up in the parking lot of Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. One of the largest vaccination sites in the country was temporarily shut down Saturday because dozen of protesters blocked the entrance, stalling hundreds of motorists who had been waiting in line for hours, the Los Angeles Times reported. The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the vaccination center at Dodger Stadium about 2 p.m. as a precaution, officials told the newspaper. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– Barry County has canceled two mass vaccination clinics due to the cold weather.

The clinics were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Monett Park Casino. The clinics were a planned cooperative event between Barry and Lawrence Counties, the State of Missouri, and the Centers for Disease Control to vaccinate eligible people.

According to a press release, everyone who is currently scheduled to receive a vaccination will be rescheduled. New dates for the vaccination event are expected to be announced later this week.

Eligible residents who would like to be on the waitlist for future vaccination clinics can call the Barry County Health Department at 417-847-2114 or the Lawrence County Health Department at 417-466-2201.