Barry County cancels mass vaccination clinics due to weather

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– Barry County has canceled two mass vaccination clinics due to the cold weather.
The clinics were scheduled for Tuesday, Feb 16, and Wednesday, Feb. 17, at Monett Park Casino. The clinics were a planned cooperative event between Barry and Lawrence Counties, the State of Missouri, and the Centers for Disease Control to vaccinate eligible people.
According to a press release, everyone who is currently scheduled to receive a vaccination will be rescheduled. New dates for the vaccination event are expected to be announced later this week.
Eligible residents who would like to be on the waitlist for future vaccination clinics can call the Barry County Health Department at 417-847-2114 or the Lawrence County Health Department at 417-466-2201.