BACK TO SCHOOL: Tax-free weekend starts on Friday, Aug. 7

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– From August 7 to August 9, Missourians are encouraged to take advantage of a back-to-school sales tax holiday.

On the Thursday before the big sale weekend, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sent a reminder to shoppers that the event exempts clothing, computers, school supplies, and other back-to-school items from state sales tax.

“The back-to-school sales tax holiday gives Missouri families a leg up in preparing for a new school year,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said in his statement on Thursday.

“Families with young children can take advantage of diapers being tax-exempt during the weekend. And families facing virtual learning can also benefit-computers are tax exempt as are school supplies like pencils, crayons, and paper. For those who are in need of new clothes, the tax exemption applies to clothing, shoes and backpacks for the weekend. This school year may look different from others, but the sales tax holiday is a great way to prepare and save a little money when every little bit helps.”