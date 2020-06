WASHINGTON (CBS) -- Vice President Mike Pence attributed the spike in coronavirus cases in more than a dozen states in part to young people who are failing to follow social distancing guidelines.

"What is happening here is a combination of increased testing - we're able to test a great deal more Americans than we were able to several months ago - but it also may be an indication that as we're opening our economy up, that younger Americans have been congregating in ways that may have disregarded the guidance that we gave on the federal level for all the phases of reopening," Pence said on "Face the Nation" on Sunday.