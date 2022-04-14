FERGUSON, Mo. — The baby an Amber Alert was issued for Wednesday night following a domestic dispute in Ferguson was found safe Thursday morning.

Police said the suspect, a 33-year-old man believed by authorities to be the baby’s father, abducted the 15-month-old baby after assaulting a woman in the 10800 block of West Florissant at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. He is in custody and facing charges.

The baby was found safe Thursday morning and is now in protective custody at the Ferguson Police Department. The baby’s 28-year-old mother was injured in this incident. She has since been treated and released from a hospital.

According to police, the woman was either pushed or jumped from a vehicle they were in. Ferguson Police Chief Frank McCall said the two adults were in the car arguing over the baby. The suspect allegedly ditched that car at a nearby Burger King and got into another vehicle with the child.

The man brought himself to the Ferguson Police Department and turned himself in. He is now potentially facing charges of kidnapping, child endangerment, and second-degree assault.