DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County last night, Feb. 22.

Nathan I. Schmude, 30, of Ava, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at 8:40 p.m. on Feb. 22.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Schmude was driving a 2000 Honda Civic on Highway 76 a mile west of Denlow.

The crash investigation showed that Schmude lost control over a hill crest and traveled off of the left side of the road. The vehicle overturned several times and ejected Schmude.