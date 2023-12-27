AVA, Mo. — A business owner from Ava was arrested for possessing child pornography after his four properties were raided.

Steven Konert is accused of having over 11,000 explicit images and videos of children on a USB drive that was found in a property where he was evicted.

Law enforcement started investigating Konert in August, after the thumb drive was brought to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO).

Back in February, Konert was arrested for being a felon with a firearm.

“At the time, our search warrant was pretty specific to weapons and ammunition,” said Sheriff Chris Degase. “Now, had we walked in and we seen obviously photos or things on the computer, we would have stopped and did a piggyback search warrant and searched for those things.”

During his time in jail, Konert was evicted from his home.

“The new people that were moving actually were cleaning the place up and found a thumb drive,” Degase said.

Konert was arrested on Christmas Eve for domestic assault. From there, DCSO felt it was time to serve the search warrants for child pornography.

“Right now we have nothing to indicate that we have had any of our children in this community that are victims of this,” said Degase.

A neighboring business owner said she once helped a delivery driver find Konert’s business on the square.

“We walked over there and knocked on the door and there was a gentleman that opened the door, didn’t open it very wide. But I, I kind of peeked in because I was trying to figure out the new business and they weren’t very welcoming,” said Kendra Bovard, who owns Work Horse just two doors down from Konert’s business, Bulk Natural Wholesale.

Bulk Natural Wholesale repackaged and sold makeup. That store was raided along with two other warehouses and Konert’s home. Police seized 12 computers and more hard drives.

On top of the thousands of pornographic images, police also found 138,000 age sensitive images, meaning they can’t tell if the people in them are underage or not.

“The information, the tips that we’re getting from the public now are crucial,” Degase said.

Bovard added that despite the unfriendly first impression, she didn’t expect what was coming.

“It was hard to imagine that here in even this small community, in this rural area, that they’d be literally doing it right up the street from our business,” said Bovard.

The investigation is not over yet, but Degase said he’s glad Konert was caught.

“We were fortunate that to be able to get him off the streets and hopefully be able to get him out of our community for a long time,” said Degase.

Police are still combing through the computers found during the raid, Degase said, adding he suspects Konert will be facing federal charges.

Konert is currently being held in the Douglas County Jail.