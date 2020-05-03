Ava community holds parade for residents at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center

AVA, Mo. — The community of Ava came together to make sure residents at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center knew they weren’t forgotten.

The fire, police and sheriff’s departments, city workers and individuals from all around the community participated in this special parade.

Brandee Cutbirth is the administrator at Heart of the Ozarks. She says she just wants the residents to know they are loved.

“Our residents haven’t seen their families or loved ones since the beginning of March,” Cutbirth said. “So we just wanted to make it a special day for them so they could get outside and know that the community supports them. And their families still care. And that they miss them and love them.”