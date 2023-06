SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Reports are showing a rise in auto thefts and car break-ins in the city, as well as in neighboring areas like Ozark and Republic.

Law enforcement is warning people to take extra precautions this summer to keep from falling victim to these thefts.

Police advise that residents lock their cars, park in well-lit areas, and avoid leaving valuable items in their cars. As the summer months continue, it’s essential to remain aware and protect your vehicles from theft.