BUFFALO, Mo. – Two people have been killed in an auto crash Tuesday, May 18, on U.S. 65 north of Buffalo, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A crash team is en route to the scene and the Dallas County coroner has been called, said patrol Troop D spokesman Sgt. Mike McClure.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at U.S. 65 and Rainbow Road to MO-73 north of Buffalo.

This is a developing story. More information will be released on Ozarks First when it becomes available.