24-year-old charged as suspect in N. Robberson murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– 24-year-old Nicholas J. Barnes, suspected of shooting Shad Brown at a home on N. Robberson in Springfield on Monday, has been charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Neighbors living near the scene of the shooting on N. Robberson told police they heard gunshots on the afternoon of Sept. 1, 2020. One neighbor says they looked out their window to see a man running away from a home with a handgun. That man, according to one neighbor, jumped into a UHaul truck and drove away.

Police believe the gunman seen by this neighbor is Barnes.

According to other police interviews, the suspect and victim were feuding over an ex-girlfriend. Brown is also said to have a child with Barnes’s mother.

This is a developing story.

