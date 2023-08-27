COLLINS, Mo. — An Aurora man has been killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in Collins.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

MSHP said a westbound 2005 Suzuki motorcycle, carrying a driver and passenger, failed to yield to a northbound 2003 Harley Davidson.

The impact threw drivers and passengers off the bikes, which traveled off the side of the road.

The driver of the Suzuki, 59-year-old Jessie L. Ray, was killed in the crash. A woman riding with him and the driver of the Harley were both transported to Springfield hospitals in serious condition.

This is MSHP Troop D’s 95th fatality for 2023.