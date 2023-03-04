AURORA, Mo. – An Aurora man is dead after a car crash near Business 60 and Highland Drive Saturday afternoon.

Aurora and Marionville Police Department (AMPD) said around 4:15 p.m., 62-year-old Timothy Rhodes was driving west on Business 60 entering Aurora when he drove into oncoming traffic.

Rhodes hit 42-year-old Tyler Eden pick-up truck head on. Police say Rhodes died at the crash and Eden of Marionville has moderate injuries. AMPD said said both cars have extensive damage and could not be driven from the crash site.

Next of kin has been notified.